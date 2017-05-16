Baltimore to pay woman $220K to settle lawsuit claiming police assaulted her for filming them

Baltimore's spending panel is set to pay $220,000 to a woman who says police arrested her, assaulted her and broke her phone because she filmed them beating a young man.

The Board of Estimates, which is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh, is slated to award the money to Makia Smith to settle her lawsuit against the police department alleging battery and constitutional violations.

Smith's $1 million suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court, said that city police destroyed her camera and arrested her on March 8, 2012, because she was recording officers who she observed beating someone else. Smith said she was driving on Harford Road when she witnessed officers beating a young man, according to the complaint. She said she took out her camera phone and started recording.

An officer ran over, reached into her car and grabbed her phone, and smashed it under his foot. She said three other officers then came to the car and pulled her out by her hair and placed her under arrest, the lawsuit says.

Smith was charged with resisting arrest and other counts but all charges were dropped by prosecutors.

City lawyers wrote they decided to settle the case "because of conflicting factual issues and given the uncertainties and unpredictability of jury verdicts."

