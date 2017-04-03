Baltimore expected to pay $500,000 resolving 2 lawsuits over police chase that ended in fatal crash

Baltimore's spending panel is expected to approve a $500,000 settlement Wednesday to dismiss two lawsuits connected to a 2013 police chase that ended in a crash that killed three people.

The action will resolve litigation stemming from a chase on Sept. 24, 2013 involving city officers in an undercover vehicle and Terrell Young, who fled the city at speeds of around 90 miles per hour, according to the Board of Estimates agenda.

The settlement will be divided among three families.

Dispatchers advised the officers to stop pursuing Young, who continued to flee at a "high speed through a red light" at the intersection of Northern Parkway and York Road, where the Honda he was driving collided with a Jeep.

Young, 28, who was facing drug distribution charges, and his passenger, Devell Johns, 26, died.

Also killed was Angel Chiwengo, 46, a passenger in the Jeep. The driver of that vehicle, Andrew Baker Jr., 54, sustained serious injuries.

The city law department is looking to settle the case "because of the extensive injuries involved, conflicting factual issues, and given the uncertainties and unpredictability of jury verdicts."

A Police Department policy at the time prohibited officers from chasing suspects in vehicles except under "exigent circumstances," including when officers believe that failing to pursue could lead to injury or death or there isn't time for another approach.

The board is also expected to approve spending $350,000 to settle a lawsuit over a fatal accident involving a trash truck.

Johnny Lee Jones Jr. was killed in January 2016 when he was crossing the street at the intersection of S. Charles Street and E. Fort Avenue in South Baltimore.

Jones had a "walk" signal as he was crossing the street when a city trash truck attempted to turn left on a green light onto E. Fort Avenue. The truck struck Jones, causing a traumatic brain injury, among other injuries.

"The Law Department's Settlement Committee reviewed the legal and factual issues of this lawsuit and recommends that the Board approve the settlement of this claim in the amount stated," according to the board agenda.

The money will be paid to Jones' estate.

