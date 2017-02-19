Search continues for missing Cherry Hill mother and teenage daughter

Baltimore police continue to search for a Cherry Hill mother and daughter who went missing this month under suspicious circumstances.

On Sunday, police said they were still looking for Joanna Antionette Clark, 33, and Shariece Nicole Clark, 15. The mother and daughter were last seen Feb. 4 at their home in the 2800 block of Round Rd.

Joanna Clark has six other children ages 2 to 10, and she has never before vanished for an extended period, police said. Further, Shariece Clark was very active on social media, but went silent online on Feb. 4. Officers do not have any overt signs of foul play, but suspect the mother and daughter could have been victims of a crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or text a tip to officers at 443-902-4824.

