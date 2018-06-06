Baltimore to use $21 million in excess tax revenue to pay for police OT that ran overbudget

Baltimore officials on Wednesday are expected to devote $21 million in excess tax revenue to paying for police overtime pay that ran well overbudget.

The Board of Estimates, which is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh, is expected to vote to use tax revenue that came in stronger than budgeted to balance the police department’s spending. The city brought in $11 million more than anticipated from transfer taxes and $10 million more from recordation taxes.

The police department ran well over its $16 million budget in overtime pay for the fiscal year than ends June 30. In March, Baltimore’s budget director said the police department had spent more than $36 million on overtime during the fiscal year. A final overtime tally won’t be known until the fiscal year ends.

For years, the police department has run millions over budget on overtime spending.

Next year’s budget earmarks $20 million for police overtime, and Henry Raymond, Baltimore’s finance director, said he was expecting the police department to live within its means.

