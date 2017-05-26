Baltimore police museum depicts department's 200-year history

A 170-year-old desk sergeant's logbook, an original Western District cell block and a 1905 collection of mug shots from Northeast Baltimore are among the artifacts on display at a new museum that opened Friday at city police headquarters.

The museum is free and will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays in the lobby of the police building at 601 E. Fayette Street. The assembled items include police memorabilia, donations from active and retired members, and artifacts on loan from collectors.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said the museum will "broaden the way our community embraces the noble job of a police officer."

"Baltimore police officers are an indelible part of our local history and this museum really exemplifies that," Pugh said at the museum opening. "I hope that people will walk through these doors and get a feeling of what police used to do in the days gone by as well as what our police officers are doing every day in our city."

Retired patrolman Lawrence Banks found a picture of himself from about 40 years ago with a department baseball team on the museum wall while attending the open house. He worked for the agency from 1963 to 1989 and has come back as a contractor.

He hopes today's officers will spend time at the museum learning about the department's past and the men and women who helped shape it.

"They're stepping right into something and they don't know what a lot of officers went through in the 1950s and '60s to get it where it is today," Banks said.

The story of Violet Hill Whyte — the first African-American and first woman appointed by the police commissioner in 1937 — is on display alongside exhibits that include nightsticks, badges and guns, such as the Thompson submachine gun that was used from the 1920s to 1970s. A 1974 strike poster and 1955 polygraph machine also are on display.

People can pose in front of an authentic police line-up and step into the 60-year-old cell block removed during the renovation of the Western District last year. An interactive display offers information about the 136 officers who died in the line of duty.

Kenneth Driscoll, a detective who retired in 2003 after breaking his back on the job, said he approached the department with the idea of establishing the museum. Commissioner Kevin Davis enthusiastically agreed and they got to work immediately, he said.

Driscoll loaned the museum items from his private collection, built QR codes for the displays that allow people to use their smartphones to get more information, and plans to add more. The museum was built based in part on research from baltimorecitypolicehistory.com, a website he maintains.

"I was a detective," Driscoll said. "Instead of investigating criminals, I am investigating our history.

"I hope it will open people up and realize police are human beings, not robots. They're your neighbors. We want the same thing they want: peace and no crime."

Carol Cosgrove of Towson heard about the opening on a radio show and wanted to see the museum in person. She examined the exhibit on communications over the department's more than 200-year history and checked out a red, white and blue motorcycle on display.

"It give the public a sense of how the department has worked for them through all of these conditions," she said, gesturing to murals that line the wall depicting the Battle of Baltimore in 1814, the great fire of 1904 and other events.

