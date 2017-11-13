Baltimore Council expected to pass $2,500 property tax credit for police officers and firefighters

The Baltimore City Council is expected to pass a measure Monday creating a $2,500 property tax credit for police officers and firefighters who choose to live in the city.

The measure has the support of 14 of the council’s 15 members and the backing of Mayor Catherine E. Pugh.

“It got overwhelming support,” Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said. “We're excited about the passage.”

The measure is part of a long-running effort to get more police officers in particular to live closer to the neighborhoods where they work in the hopes of boosting police-community relations. Young said he also thinks it could boost the local economy.

Less than a fifth of the city’s police officers currently live in Baltimore, but officials have said they are having more success recruiting local residents to join the police department.

The $2,500 tax credit could help offset the higher property taxes in Baltimore compared with surrounding counties and translate into $40,000 more in borrowing power.

The council amended the legislation so that it would expire in 10 years and Councilman Eric Costello, one of its lead sponsors, said another amendment to be considered Monday would require an annual report on the program.

The only member of the council not to sign on as a sponsor of the measure is Councilman Ryan Dorsey. He questioned whether the idea would have any effect on the number of officers and firefighters living in the city and said he wanted to explore a similar break for the lowest-paid fourth the city’s workforce.

“They deserve it more than anybody,” Dorsey said.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan