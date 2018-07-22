Smashed-in car resembling Baltimore city police cruiser was prop in music video

A demolished car resembling a Baltimore police cruiser — its windshield smashed in, its roof and hood dented and its headlights broken — caused a stir Sunday on the streets of Pigtown.

Resident Erin Harty passed by as she was walking her dogs before 7 a.m., and wasn’t sure she should believe her eyes.

“I actually called 911,” she said. She posted photos of the car on Twitter.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith quelled concerns, saying the vehicle “was a movie prop.”

Actually, the car will be featured in a music video for local rapper Butch Dawson’s “Feel Nobody,” a song that discusses the numbing effect of growing up amid the city’s violence.

Dawson, 25, who was featured this weekend in a New York Times story about local musicians, said the video was shot in several area locations, including an Ocean City haunted house amusement park ride and at the Housewerks shop in South Baltimore.

He said he and the video’s director, Jeffery Rettberg, wanted the video to have a gritty, dark realism. The police car was purchased in Delaware for $400. Set designers added decals in Baltimore.

In the video’s final scene, Dawson and friends smash up the car. He said the experience was cathartic, representing pent-up frustrations over allegations of police corruption and brutality. Even after production had wrapped Thursday evening, he said, friends got a few smashes in with a baseball bat.

“No offense to the cops,” he said. “It was fun.”

The crew left the car on the 1300 block of W. Hamburg Street over the weekend. It had been removed by Sunday afternoon; Dawson speculated the city had towed it.

The video is scheduled to premiere in September.

