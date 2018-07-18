Baltimore seeks 'can-do, reform minded' police commissioner in job listing

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday she’s impressed with acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle — but is nevertheless collecting resumes from “across the country” for the job as the city’s top cop.

Tuggle has been acting commissioner since May when he took over for Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, who stepped down after he was charged with failing to file federal tax documents. He has said he wants the job permanently.

“I’m confident in what he’s doing at this point. Absolutely,” Pugh said of Tuggle.

Homicides have declined 20 percent this year and violent crime is down 16 percent, compared with last year, the mayor noted.

Nevertheless, the mayor posted a job listing for a new police commissioner yesterday — and she said applications are starting to come in.

“We’re getting resumes from all across the country,” the mayor said, adding she’s received between five and seven so far.

Last month, the mayor said she was planning to name a seven-member panel to help search for a new police chief. She pledged to conduct a “national search.”

On Wednesday, Pugh said she was still setting up the panel.

“They’ll be a reviewing process,” she said. “I would hope within the next 60 to 90 days that we would know who the next police commissioner is.”

The job announcement says the mayor is seeking “highly qualified applicants for a transformational leadership position.”

It says an ideal candidate would be a “can-do, reform minded and proven leader with exceptional management, interpersonal, and communication skills and demonstrated experience in developing and maintaining effective working relationships with community and civic groups (including private-sector partners), police department employees and government leaders.”

The job listing comes as the judge overseeing federally mandated reform of the Baltimore Police Department is expressing doubt that the department has the leadership ability or resources to implement needed changes.

In an order granting an extension to submit draft policies, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar questioned whether the department will be able to comply with the federal consent decree ordering reform.

Bredar noted the department’s willingness to embrace change — something he says other cities have resisted — but he sharply criticized the turnover of police leadership and lack of resources. And he said those factors could hinder progress.

“A lack of consistent, strong leadership can have cascading ill effects throughout an agency; this is but one example of that,” Bredar wrote. “The Department’s good faith becomes almost irrelevant if they otherwise lack the leadership, resources and capacity to follow through and achieve compliance.”

Pugh said the agency is working hard to improve.

“I think the judge is making a judgement, which he is entitled to do,” she said of Bredar’s comments. “I think there are a lot shortcomings as it relates to where we need to be.”

The job listing describes Baltimore as a city of “neighborhoods and contrasts” — emphasizing the wealth around the waterfront and the poverty in East and West Baltimore.

However, it says, the “Police Department and the Police Commissioner have broad support from the community, including its political leaders, and its business and professional communities.”

“In the wake of recent challenges, Baltimore offers its next Police Commissioner the support and opportunity to establish meaningful change processes that bring best police practices to this community and strengthen the police department,” the job listing states.

The position requires a bachelor’s degree and at least 10 years of “progressively responsible” law enforcement experience, including five as a supervisor, according to the job posting. The city says a master’s degree in “criminal justice, police administration, business administration, or related field is strongly preferred.”

The city will also consider an “equivalent combination of education and experience that provides the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the job.”

Applications, including a cover letter, resume and five references, are due by Aug. 17. They are being submitted to City Solicitor Andre Davis.

