Baltimore police arrest driver after car pursuit through West Baltimore

Tim Prudente
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The driver who led police on a dramatic, high-speed car chase through West Baltimore was arrested at noon Friday on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway near Mondawmin Mall.

Police said the driver was wanted in a shooting earlier Friday morning and the chase began in Northwest Baltimore near the intersection of Wabash and North Rogers avenues.

News crews filming the dramatic chase showed a small white car weaving through traffic on busy streets, its rear bumper hanging off and tire flat. As Baltimore news crews opened their noon broadcasts, the chase was shown live on TV.

The events that led to the chase were not immediately clear.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente

