Baltimore to spend $6.8 million more on police body cameras

Baltimore police are set to spend nearly $6.8 million more on equipping thousands of officers with body cameras.

The Board of Estimates, the city spending panel controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh, is set on Wednesday to award an amendment to an existing $11.7 million contract with Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as Taser International Inc.

The amendment brings the amount of spending under the contract — which will now run until 2023 — to about $18.5 million. The contract initially was supposed to end in 2021.

The company is tasked with equipping 2,500 Baltimore police officers with body cameras, and also providing training, support and maintenance for the program.

City officials wrote that the company offered “favorable discounts” in persuading them to extend the contract.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater