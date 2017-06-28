Lawsuit costs Baltimore's Pier Six Concert Pavilion shows, money

Baltimore's Pier Six Concert Pavilion has lost out on hundreds of thousands of dollars due to an ongoing lawsuit that alleges the venue's operator won its contract through a rigged bidding process, city officials say.

In documents submitted to the city's Board of Estimates this week, the Baltimore Development Corporation says that the suit, filed by Baltimore lawyer Billy Murphy's firm on behalf of losing bidder AEG Live Mid-Atlantic, has "materially disrupted" sponsorships, premium seat sales, maintenance and bookings at the concert venue.

Venue operators Live Nation and SMG estimate they've lost $480,000 in sponsorships, $40,000 in premium seats and "several shows," the documents state.

Kimberly A. Clark, vice president of the BDC, said venue operators will not be able to make their full $300,000 payment to city government this year because of the suit. She said the city is planning to amend its contract with the company to allow a lower payment.

Even so, the deal with SMG is a winner for the city, Clark argued. She said the companies will be expected to make full payments in future years.

"We know it will still be significantly more than the previous operators," she said of the contract.

At issue is a dispute between AEG Live and city officials over the selection of SMG to operate the concert venue. In December, AEG Live — represented by Baltimore lawyer Hassan Murphy — filed a lawsuit over the award, alleging that the city participated in "illegalities and improprieties" in awarding the contract.

The lawsuit alleges the bidding process was "fraught with irregularities."

"At best, the RFP process did not adhere to the simple, fair and straight-forward proposal evaluation procedures," the suit states. "At worse, it was manipulated by SMG/Live Nation and those with significant power."

A. William Reid, senior vice president of AEG Live Mid-Atlantic, objected last year when the Board of Estimates voted 4-0 to approve the deal.

Reid said his firm's offer was to hold 45 shows a year. He said the bid was worth more than $20 million to the city in profit-sharing.

"Something is fishy," he said at the time. "This could be a case of contract steering."

In January, AEG won a temporary stay in the case that blocked SMG from working at the venue. That stay was lifted in February upon appeal to the Court of Special Appeals.

"Currently, the appeal process is ongoing and the City is optimistic that a favorable resolution will be achieved," documents submitted to the Board of Estimates state.

In September, the BDC said the city chose to move forward with Live Nation and SMG because it had the largest capital improvement program and the best returns for the city.

Live Nation and SMG would invest $3.4 million in capital improvements over the contract's term and would hold at least 25 shows annually, according to the deal. The city also gets 2.5 percent of the venue's gross ticket revenue.

Neither Hassan Murphy nor acting City Solicitor David Ralph immediately responded to a request for comment.

