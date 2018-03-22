Baltimore officials plan to seek up to $100M subsidy for East Baltimore development plan

Baltimore Housing officials next month plan to ask for a city subsidy of between $50 million and $100 million to help redevelop a wide swath of East Baltimore, including an overhaul of the Perkins Homes public housing complex.

Peggy Margaret Webster, director of planning and development for the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, said city officials are still analyzing how much in tax-increment-financing is needed for the project. She said the subsidy, known as a TIF, will build public infrastructure to support the public housing complex, including a new school.

“The TIF will pay for the school, roads, sidewalks, sewer and infrastructure,” she said. “This is the first time the city has done a TIF with affordable housing.”

The plan — called the Perkins Transformation Project — is a large-scale redevelopment of much of East Baltimore, connecting the wealthier neighborhoods of Fells Point, Harbor Point and Harbor East with Johns Hopkins Hospital’s development efforts. Key to the revitalization plans are a redevelopment at the site of the mostly vacant Old Town Mall and a new mixed-income development at the site of the former Somerset Homes, which were torn down a decade ago.

Residents of Perkins Homes hold a press conference demanding repairs in their housing development. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) Residents of Perkins Homes hold a press conference demanding repairs in their housing development. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

The Perkins Homes complex, home to roughly 1,400 people in about 630 apartments, sits on 17 acres of prime real estate that is seen as a critical link between the rising development on the harbor, the revitalization effort surrounding Johns Hopkins Hospital and the planned transformation of the long-distressed pedestrian mall.

Housing officials argue the dilapidated conditions at Perkins Homes — where there is no air-conditioning or washers and driers — are unacceptable, and they plan to break up the concentrated poverty of public housing there by building two separate mixed-income complexes. Plans call for 652 units for the city’s poorest residents, 276 affordable units, and 417 that will sell at market rate.

“This is about connecting people,” Webster said. “This is a city of lots of boundaries. We’re trying to break those boundaries.”

But opponents say that the plan could actually lead to more segregation — not less. They’re concerned the residents of Perkins Homes, who are mostly poor and black, could end up moved to the new development at the site of the Somerset Homes — which is located away from the waterfront near the city jail — while wealthier, white residents take over the redeveloped Perkins site.

Matt Hill, a housing rights advocate the Public Justice Center, said he is concerned the city’s plans could end up with people being displaced. He said even a shift of a few blocks could be significant.

“Our concern in these projects is are they going to actually provide a meaningful opportunity to return to the same neighborhood,” he said. In other redevelopment programs, Hill said former residents have faced new background checks that have prevented them from returning to their community.

Hill also said he’s worried that the project will end up with lower income people having fewer choices of places to live in Baltimore.

“We're concerned any time there's a net loss of public housing units just because of how scare affordable housing is in this city,” he said.

Residents respond to the news that the Housing Authority of Baltimore City will be pairing with Beatty Development Group to redevelop the Perkins Homes public housing complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Residents respond to the news that the Housing Authority of Baltimore City will be pairing with Beatty Development Group to redevelop the Perkins Homes public housing complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

Housing officials say they’re going to some length to try to make sure that doesn’t happen. They have hired a consultant to work with each Perkins Homes residents before the project begins to see whether they want to stay at the complex or leave.

The residents will have an option of using a Section 8 housing voucher to move elsewhere; moving to a “deeply affordable” unit at a new complex being built at the site of the former Somerset Homes; or remaining in Perkins Homes during the redevelopment.

“Our goal is not to relocate anybody out of the neighborhood unless they want to go,” Webster said. “We think we can do it based on the numbers.Our goal is to make sure no student gets relocated out of the school.”

They argue the redevelopment plan will decrease segregation, not increase it.

“Every building is mixed income. It’s not segregated,” Webster said.

In addition to a new school building for the students of City Springs Elementary School — most of whom live in public housing — the plan funds bike-friendly “complete streets” in the neighborhood, new Citiwatch surveillance cameras and an anti-violence Safe Streets team at the Old Town Mall site. It also funds a range of services for Perkins residents, including enrolling children in early learning programs.

To support the project, the city and housing agency intend to apply for a $30 million federal grant. As a condition of the federal funding, the city would be required to contribute at least three times the grant amount.

A tax-increment-financing deal in the range of $90 million could help the Housing Authority meet that obligation, officials said.

Some opponents are expressing skepticism at the developers involved in the project.

The Housing Authority selected Beatty Development — which is building the $1 billion glittering Harbor Point project to the south of the Perkins Homes and redeveloping the Old Town Mall to the north — to lead the team at Perkins.

The Harbor Point project is already benefiting from a $125 million tax-increment-financing deal.

The TIF approach is often controversial because it gives developers up-front cash to support development work. Once completed, the new buildings’ property taxes go toward paying off the city’s project-related debt, instead of to the general fund to pay for things such as schools.

In 2016, after a political battle, the city approved its largest TIF ever — $660 million for Sagamore Development’s Port Covington.

Officials from Beatty Development did not respond to a request for comment.

City Council members seemed hesitant about approving another tax-increment-financing deal, even one that housing officials argue benefits the residents of public housing.

Lester Davis, spokesman for Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, has said that Young has “no appetite” for a TIF.

In addition to Beatty, the city is working on the plan with Mission First Housing Development, a nonprofit affordable housing developer; the Henson Development Co.; and Bank of America.