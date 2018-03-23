Pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Baltimore, taken to hospital

A 52-year-old man was struck by a minivan in the 500 block of E. Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore about 3 p.m. Friday, according to Baltimore police.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police said they believe the minivan driver and the pedestrian were both in court earlier today. The minivan driver remained at the scene of the accident, police said.

Officers are currently investigating the crash. Fayette Street was closed between President and Gay streets as of about 4:20 p.m.

Traffic was also backed up on the southbound Jones Falls Expressway. Police said motorists should expect delays in the area as a result of the accident.

