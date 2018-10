An 8-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was in stable condition after he was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The boy was struck at about 8 a.m. on the 1400 block of Gorsuch Ave. in Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello, police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said.

The driver remained on the scene after the accident, Silbert said.

