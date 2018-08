Baltimore police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning in a pedestrian accident.

At about 11:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian involved hit-and-run in the 2600 block of Liberty Heights Ave., police said. There, officers found the woman unresponsive.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Crash team detectives are investigating this incident. Police ask that anyone with information call 911.