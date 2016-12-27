Patterson Bowling Center to undergo renovations

Over the next year and a half, the 12 lanes at Patterson Bowling Center, along with the bathrooms, and snack bar will undergo about a quarter million in renovations, its owner said.

"The previous owner was happy with it, I'm not. We're trying to bring Patterson up to the two other centers," said Ken Staub, who took over the bowling center in October. Staub also owns Stoneleigh Lanes in Towson and Glen Burnie Bowl.

The Eastern Avenue building was a broom factory before opening as a bowing alley in 1927.

The facility will remain open throughout the renovations, Staub said. New Jersey-based Felix Erickson Co., Inc. has been called in to do work on the lanes, while mechanics from Staub's other bowling centers will rebuild the machines.

The center will lose its automatic scoring system, which is too difficult to maintain, Staub said. For now, players will have to use an old fashioned pencil and paper.

A new bumper system will be installed for kids, too, Staub said. It will replace the existing foam bumpers and will cost about $25,000, he said.

While the snack bar will reopen, Staub says the bowling center will remain BYOB and will not seek a liquor license.

"We look forward to being a good neighbor in the community," Staub said.

