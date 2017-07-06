Parking Authority to adjust downtown Baltimore meter rates by demand

Parking meter rates on the busiest blocks in Baltimore’s Central Business District will increase by $0.25 per hour, while those on its quietest blocks will drop by $0.25 per hour, later this month, according to the Parking Authority of Baltimore City.

The goal of “demand-based rate setting,” which will be phased in over the next three weeks, is to free up parking spots on the streets that have the most cars parked on them by attracting drivers to streets that have more room.

Blocks with more than 85 percent occupied spaces when they were studied by the Parking Authority — such as those near the Inner Harbor and Power Plant Live — will see price increases. Those with less than 75 percent occupancy will drop in price. Blocks with between 75 and 85 percent will remain at their current $2 rate.

The Board of Estimates granted the Parking Authority permission to adjust the prices every six months, raising parking fees as high as $5 per hour, a rate that wouldn’t go into effect until 2023.

(On the flip side, meters that are lowered to $0.25 per hour will be removed, Parking Authority executive director Peter Little said.)

When the parking authority took stock of its parking spots, the blocks of Pratt Street near the National Aquarium in Baltimore and Market Place near Power Plant Live were among those that had more than 85 percent of the available parking spots occupied, while streets farther away from the Inner Harbor had less than 75 percent of spots occupied.

The Parking Authority modeled the program from others in Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, and will study its effects as it evaluates whether to extend it beyond the Central Business District to metered neighborhoods.

“We took a look at what the other cities were doing and crafting our own model of this based on what we’re seeing in Baltimore, and what we thought would work,” Little said. “I guess you could call it a pilot program.”

