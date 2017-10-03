Stadium Authority reviewing Camden Yards security after Las Vegas shooting

The Maryland Stadium Authority is reviewing security at Camden Yards following Sunday’s deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Vernon Conaway Jr., the head of security at the authority, told board members Tuesday that he contacted the Orioles about enhancing security next season.

In Las Vegas, gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, smashed out windows in a 32nd floor room in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and fired on concertgoers below, killing 59 and injuring more than 500.

Conaway said the style of attack raised new security questions for Camden Yards.

“What it showed me is event security extends well beyond the boundaries of the venue,” Conaway said in an interview.

The ballpark is overlooked by the Hilton Hotel and other high rises like the Pandora Building in downtown Baltimore. Conaway said security efforts had previously mostly focused on the Hilton’s rooms with balconies and opening windows but that authorities might now have to rethink that approach.

The threat of a gunman opening fire from high up means it can be hard for people below to find cover, but Conaway said the advice about what to do in a shooting remains the same.

“It’s still evacuate, shelter and as a last resort you have to defend or protect yourself,” he said.

Conaway told board members he had also been in touch with police about security at M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens season. But he said that stadium is further from tall buildings and better protected by its enclosed bowl design.

