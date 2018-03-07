Baltimore Health Department planning system to track data on drug treatment availability

The Baltimore Health Department is working to design a system to monitor how many drug treatment slots are available in the city at any moment, a plan that officials say should make it easier to get help for addiction patients.

The idea has been in the works for several years and is expected to take a step forward Wednesday when the city’s spending panel approves a grant to fund the development of software the system will rely on.

Dr. Leana Wen, the city’s health commissioner, said that in recent months officials started making phone calls and filling out a spreadsheet to track treatment availability on a weekly basis, but they want more comprehensive data.

Addiction experts say it’s important to get people into treatment the moment they’re ready — even a short delay can mean the drug user changing their mind or suffering an overdose.

Wen said she worries that an emergency room doctor might call a few providers they know and not be able to find a slot even though help was available somewhere in the city.

“What keeps me up at night is that that kind of missed connection might be occurring,” she said.

Wen said the system wouldn’t be a substitute for more capacity overall, but she said, “we can do a lot better with connecting people.”

The city is getting a $270,000 grant from the Open Society Foundation to design the tool.

Already, Wen said staff on the city’s crisis line have been able to refer to what she called the “low-tech” spreadsheet system and get a quick sense of what options are available in the city.

Ultimately, Wen said she envisages the more comprehensive tool being made available to the public and having functions to allow doctors and other medical providers to track patients through different stages of their treatment.

The opioid crisis continues to rage in Baltimore and across the state. Between January and September, 523 people died over overdoses in the city — that’s 80 more than in the same period the year before.

Health officials have been scrambling to craft a response. They have pushed for more people to be able to use the overdose reversing drug naloxone and are seeking to significantly boost the number of patients who can get the addiction drug buprenorphine.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan