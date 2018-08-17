Police officer injured in crash in Northwest Baltimore

A police officer was injured in a three-car crash in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday evening, police said.
Few details were available about the crash, which happened about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Park Heights and Wylie avenues, police said.
The officer’s injuries were not serious, and it’s unclear whether anyone else was injured, according to Detective Nicole Monroe, a police spokeswoman.
It’s also unclear whether anyone else was injured, she said, and the cause and circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
This article will be updated.