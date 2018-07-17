Baltimore's Northeast Market closes after video shows rats inside, days after same problem at Lexington Market

Northeast Market closed Tuesday after a video surfaced showing a pair of rats scampering through one of its aisles.

The Baltimore Public Markets Corp. decided to close the market at 2101 E. Monument St. after learning about the rat problem, said Stacey Pack, a spokeswoman for the markets. The closure of Northeast Market comes days after Lexington Market also closed to combat a rodent infestation.

The organization is working with the Baltimore City Health Department and a pest-control company to treat Northeast Market and its other properties, Pack said.

“We are taking action at all the the public markets,” Pack said.

The Baltimore Public Markets Corp. also operates the Avenue Market, Broadway Market, Cross Street Market and Hollins Market. Lexington Market is a separate entity run by the same group.

Pack said the Baltimore Public Markets Corp. is implementing new protocols at each of its market to combat the pests. She declined to specify how the markets plan to change their operations to address rat infestations.

“We’re working around the clock,” Pack said.

Lexington Market reopened Saturday after closing Friday. The health department closed one of the market’s stalls, Buttercup Bakery, after a separate video surfaced showing a rat scurrying across cakes and cookies in a display case. The entire market later closed.

It’s unclear when the Northeast Market will reopen, but Pack said the markets corporation will update customers about its reopening through social media.

None of the other markets are expected to close, Pack said.

Robert Thomas, executive director of Baltimore Public Markets Corp., declined to comment.

