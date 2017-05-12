A Baltimore policeman retires as a 'good guy' after 45 years on the force

More than 100 people — including lots of fellow cops and a few Baltimore bigwigs — had gathered to honor Detective Sgt. Norman Meads Jr., a highly regarded officer who repeatedly turned down promotions during a 45-year career with the Baltimore Police Department in order to keep busting drug traffickers on the street.

Leaders from the department, both active and retired, said Meads, 65, pioneered and then perfected the art of gathering intelligence and using intuition to intercept huge volumes of heroin and other illicit drugs at bus depots, train stations and along the parcel routes preferred by the East Coast's largest drug organizations.

Along the way, he likely prevented thousands of deaths from overdoses or drug violence, they said, not only in Baltimore but across the region and country, thanks to his work building drug cases as a member of a Drug Enforcement Administration task force.

"Good cases don't happen by chance. It really is the men and women who are on your teams that make you look good — or can make you look really bad," said former Police Commissioner Frederick H. Bealefeld III, one of several former commanders to speak at Meads' retirement party at Martin's West on Thursday night. "Norm consistently was in the former category and not the latter category, and made me look really, really good."

"It's a particular skill involved when you go out and try to interdict narcotics," said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Don Hibbert. "There's kind of an art to it. You have to know how to approach people, speak to them and develop the necessary probable cause to get at what we believe would be the narcotics and/or the drug proceeds. He perfected that art of talking to people."

Meads, 65, started his career as a police cadet in 1971 at the age of 19 and officially retired last month. In addition to his day job, he also worked a second gig providing executive protection for VIPs at the city's stadiums, moonlighting his way into the suites — and the hearts — of some of the biggest names in Baltimore.

"Game day's a big deal, as you know. There's a lot of pressure, there's a lot going on, there's a lot of crazy people out there," John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens' head coach, said to Meads in his own speech. "But to see a face that you trust, someone that you know cares about you, and has your back, I think that's what you're all about."

The retirement party, intentionally or not, came off as a counterpoint to recent scathing criticism of city police, including a U.S. Department of Justice report last year outlining widespread unconstitutional and discriminatory practices and the indictment this year of seven officers alleged to have robbed local residents.

Here was an officer, his colleagues, family and friends said in speeches and interviews, who epitomized the true spirit of law enforcement.

"He did his job and he did it well, and to go 45 1/2 years with a completely unblemished record? That says a lot about him and his character," said Martha Meads, his wife.

"He set the foundation for me, teaching me the importance of paying attention to detail, and making sure you get all the facts, and taking good notes," said Darren Sanders, the Ravens' head of security and a former member of Meads' drug squad. "If you can only say one thing about a cop at the end of his career, and it's that he's just a good guy? That's important."

"He could take $100,000 off a guy in an interdiction setting, and the guy would walk away smiling," said Carl Kotowski, a former DEA colleague who is now special agent in charge of the DEA's Newark, N.J., division.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and Deputy Police Commissioner Dean Palmere awarded Meads the Legion of Merit medal, making him just the sixth officer in the department's history to receive the honor.

Retired Lt. Col. Mike Andrew, a former supervisor and colleague of Meads', read letters of recognition from Maryland's congressional delegation and Gov. Larry Hogan. Bealefeld presented Meads with a signed jersey from Baltimore Orioles' Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., for whom Meads provided security on many occasions — including the night in 1995 when Ripken set the record for the most consecutive games played.

Meads has been hired by the Ravens to keep providing security for Harbaugh and other VIPs, but he'll no longer be tracking drugs coming into his native city. And after so many years, there was a lot to look back on.

There was the time Meads responded to a burglary call, found a double homicide instead, and then successfully tracked two suspects onto a city bus, where they were caught covered in blood. There was also the time, in the 1990s, when Meads' squad managed to intercept a pound of what turned out to be fentanyl, a major driver of the nation's current opioid crisis.

"Thinking about the lives that were saved by that one seizure, that's significant. That's rewarding," Meads said.

Meads, who grew up in Southwest Baltimore before moving to Baltimore County and going to Woodlawn High School, said the work remained important over the years even as it changed.

Drug traffickers used to send couriers on trains up to New York, or down to Miami, and his squad would stop people every single day with large amounts of drugs at transit hubs, he said. Now traffickers use Fed-Ex and UPS and the postal service more, he said — which "eliminates a witness" in the low-level courier, but creates a bigger paper trail.

Technology has also changed policing in huge ways since he started, he said. He recalled working a rotation decades ago that involved two officers in one patrol car working the now-gone apartment towers that once generated huge numbers of calls for service. The two officers only had one radio, and it was in the car, he said, even though many of the calls required them to respond to upper floors in the towers.

"If you got in trouble on the 10th floor, you would have to run down 10 flights of steps, run across the courtyard to where your radio car was," he said. Then you'd have to "run up the 10 flights of hell to get back to your partner and hope he was alright when you got back up there."

Meads said he'd probably still be working if it weren't for his family, including his 95-year-old mother and his three grandchildren, with whom he wants to spend more time.