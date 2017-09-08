Baltimore expands speed, red-light camera system

Baltimore plans to expand its new network of speed and red-light cameras late this month.
The city Department of Transportation on Friday announced 36 locations where new cameras will be installed. The department said the cameras will be activated Sept. 25.
The city plans to install speed cameras at 15 locations:
- Gilman School: 100-800 West Northern Parkway
- Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6200 Harford Road
- Mergenthaler High School, St. Elizabeth School, and the Baltimore City College High School: 3400-3900 The Alameda
- Baltimore City College High School: 1000-1300 33rd Street
- Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary School: 4200-4600 Liberty Heights Avenue
- Frederick Elementary School: 2500-2900 Frederick Avenue
- Baltimore Information Technology Academy: 1200-1400 Woodbourne Avenue
- Westport Academy Elementary Middle School: 2500-2700 Waterview Avenue
- Wolfe Street Academy: 200-300 South Wolfe Street
- Mergenthaler High School: 3300-3600 Loch Raven Boulevard
- Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6100 Old Harford Road
- Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School: 100-300 East Patapsco Avenue
- Arlington Elementary/Middle School: 5300-5500 Park Heights Avenue
- Archbishop Curley High School: 4200 – 4400 Erdman Avenue
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School: 4200 – 4800 Pennington Avenue
In addition, red-light cameras will be activated at 21 locations:
- Harford Road Northbound and The Alameda
- Harford Road Southbound and The Alameda
- West Northern Parkway Eastbound and Greenspring Avenue
- West Northern Parkway Westbound and Greenspring Avenue
- Erdman Avenue Eastbound and North Macon Street
- Erdman Avenue Westbound and North Macon Street
- East 33rd Street Eastbound and Greenmount Avenue
- East 33rd Street Westbound and Greenmount Avenue
- Loch Raven Boulevard Northbound and East Belvedere Avenue
- Loch Raven Boulevard Southbound and East Belvedere Avenue
- Pulaski Highway Eastbound and Moravia Park Drive
- West Northern Parkway Westbound and Falls Road
- North Fulton Avenue Northbound and West North Avenue
- Light Street Southbound and West Pratt Street/East Pratt Street
- West Pratt Street Eastbound and Light Street
- East Madison Street Westbound and North Linwood Avenue
- East Belvedere Avenue Eastbound and Hillen Road
- Aliceanna Street Eastbound and South Wolfe Street
- Aliceanna Street Westbound and South Wolfe Street
- Liberty Heights Avenue Eastbound and West Northern Parkway
- Liberty Heights Avenue Westbound and West Northern Parkway
The city awarded contracts in May to revive the once-troubled speed and red-light camera system, which was shut down for four years.
American Traffic Solutions will be paid $5.4 million over the next five years to run the speed camera system. Conduent Inc. will be paid $4.2 million to run the red-light camera system. A third firm, MRA Digital LLC, will be paid $80,000 every year to calibrate the cameras.
The system restarted with 10 speed cameras and eight red-light cameras this summer. On the first day the speed cameras issued fines, a combined $38,480 in duplicate tickets were accidentally issued to 962 people.
The previous system of 83 speed cameras and 81 red-light cameras once brought in nearly $20 million a year for the city. It was shut down after a Baltimore Sun investigation revealed numerous problems with the system’s accuracy.
State law allows jurisdictions to issue $40 speed camera tickets to vehicles traveling 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. Red-light camera tickets carry a $75 fine.