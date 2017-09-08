Baltimore expands speed, red-light camera system

Baltimore plans to expand its new network of speed and red-light cameras late this month.

The city Department of Transportation on Friday announced 36 locations where new cameras will be installed. The department said the cameras will be activated Sept. 25.

The city plans to install speed cameras at 15 locations:

Gilman School: 100-800 West Northern Parkway

Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6200 Harford Road

Mergenthaler High School, St. Elizabeth School, and the Baltimore City College High School: 3400-3900 The Alameda

Baltimore City College High School: 1000-1300 33 rd Street

Street Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary School: 4200-4600 Liberty Heights Avenue

Frederick Elementary School: 2500-2900 Frederick Avenue

Baltimore Information Technology Academy: 1200-1400 Woodbourne Avenue

Westport Academy Elementary Middle School: 2500-2700 Waterview Avenue

Wolfe Street Academy: 200-300 South Wolfe Street

Mergenthaler High School: 3300-3600 Loch Raven Boulevard

Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6100 Old Harford Road

Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School: 100-300 East Patapsco Avenue

Arlington Elementary/Middle School: 5300-5500 Park Heights Avenue

Archbishop Curley High School: 4200 – 4400 Erdman Avenue

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School: 4200 – 4800 Pennington Avenue

In addition, red-light cameras will be activated at 21 locations:

Harford Road Northbound and The Alameda

Harford Road Southbound and The Alameda

West Northern Parkway Eastbound and Greenspring Avenue

West Northern Parkway Westbound and Greenspring Avenue

Erdman Avenue Eastbound and North Macon Street

Erdman Avenue Westbound and North Macon Street

East 33rd Street Eastbound and Greenmount Avenue

East 33rd Street Westbound and Greenmount Avenue

Loch Raven Boulevard Northbound and East Belvedere Avenue

Loch Raven Boulevard Southbound and East Belvedere Avenue

Pulaski Highway Eastbound and Moravia Park Drive

West Northern Parkway Westbound and Falls Road

North Fulton Avenue Northbound and West North Avenue

Light Street Southbound and West Pratt Street/East Pratt Street

West Pratt Street Eastbound and Light Street

East Madison Street Westbound and North Linwood Avenue

East Belvedere Avenue Eastbound and Hillen Road

Aliceanna Street Eastbound and South Wolfe Street

Aliceanna Street Westbound and South Wolfe Street

Liberty Heights Avenue Eastbound and West Northern Parkway

Liberty Heights Avenue Westbound and West Northern Parkway

The city awarded contracts in May to revive the once-troubled speed and red-light camera system, which was shut down for four years.

American Traffic Solutions will be paid $5.4 million over the next five years to run the speed camera system. Conduent Inc. will be paid $4.2 million to run the red-light camera system. A third firm, MRA Digital LLC, will be paid $80,000 every year to calibrate the cameras.

The system restarted with 10 speed cameras and eight red-light cameras this summer. On the first day the speed cameras issued fines, a combined $38,480 in duplicate tickets were accidentally issued to 962 people.

The previous system of 83 speed cameras and 81 red-light cameras once brought in nearly $20 million a year for the city. It was shut down after a Baltimore Sun investigation revealed numerous problems with the system’s accuracy.

State law allows jurisdictions to issue $40 speed camera tickets to vehicles traveling 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. Red-light camera tickets carry a $75 fine.