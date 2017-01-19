Pugh promises Baltimore police $3 million to pay for 100 additional patrol officers

Mayor Catherine Pugh will provide the police department with $3 million to hire 100 additional officers to patrol Baltimore's streets.

"Although Baltimore is the eighth largest department in the country, the mayor has been very clear about her desire to address the staffing concerns at the Baltimore Police Department," Pugh spokesman Anthony McCarthy told The Baltimore Sun. "The mayor's objective is to get more sworn officers patrolling the city."

The decision comes after Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said this month that he would reassign 100 of the department's officers to patrol duty amid charges by the police union that the city is "at great risk" because too few officers are walking the beat.

The officers reassigned to patrol are expected to start redeployments this month. It's unclear how quickly the police department can fill the newly funded positions.

The department has an authorized force of 2,625 officers, but that includes 125 open positions that already need to be filled. So, in order to bring on the 100 additional officers Pugh said she is funding, a total of 225 officers will have to be hired.

T.J. Smith, a police department spokesman, said commanders are happy for the new funding in this year's budget and are "continuing our efforts to recruit qualified men and women" to join the force.

"Recruiting is an ongoing process and we are hiring," he said.

Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, said the union also welcomes the funding, but that Pugh's promise will mean nothing on the street until the department revamps its recruitment and retention efforts and fills the open positions that already exist.

"She can add 1,000 different positions and give us the money to support it, it's not going to matter if we can't hire the people to fill them," Ryan said. "When you talk about projecting for vacancies and shortages and open positions, they are supposed to do that several years in advance. This place has been so mismanaged for so long, that's not occurring."

Police union argues for more police Baltimore police union claims that there are too few police officers on the streets. (Emma Patti Harris, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore police union claims that there are too few police officers on the streets. (Emma Patti Harris, Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chair of the public safety committee, said he is "pleased the administration is moving forward to release positions to hire and fill vacancies."

But he said Pugh's "math doesn't add up," citing city budget documents from last year that associated the freezing of 225 positions in the police department with $20 million in savings. "So how is releasing 100 of them only $3 million?" he asked.

Scott said the plan will take years to implement, so people shouldn't assume it means "we're instantly going to see 100 more officers."

He said he plans to introduce a resolution at the City Council meeting on Monday calling on the city to unfreeze 50 police "cadet" positions that the department can work to fill quickly by tapping older youths already enrolled in the department's Explorers program and other young men and women in the city who are looking for work.

Davis has acknowledged that he does not have enough officers to fill patrol shifts, but took issue with the union's claim that the city was at risk. Pugh has pledged to lift any previous hiring restrictions for certain agencies that deliver critical services, such as fire, police and sanitation.

A recent department report showed that violent crime has surged as the number of officers patrolling the city has declined. About 1,000 officers were assigned to patrol neighborhoods last month, about 10 percent fewer than the year before, according to an annual community police report.

The union says the current figure is closer to 700.

The department and union are locked in contract negotiations. Shifts for patrol officers are among the items being discussed.

McCarthy said Pugh's decision to fund the additional 100 officers is in "no way connected to union negotiations."

The department agreed in 2014 to a schedule that moved officers from working five eight-hour shifts per week to four 10-hour shifts. Davis said that shift is unsustainable, and that he wants to move back to an eight-hour shift schedule. But he has not said exactly how many officers he would need to fully staff patrols.

Even as Baltimore's population has gotten smaller, its police force has remained among the largest in the country.

Baltimore had about 3,000 sworn officers in 2011 when the city had its lowest homicide rate in years. Just under 200 people were killed that year and officers made about 60,000 arrests.

Last year, Baltimore had about 2,500 officers. About 300 people were killed and officers made 25,000 arrests.

The staffing decisions come days after the city signed a historic agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice requiring the police department to make changes to ensure officers do not violate people's Constitutional rights. The agreement followed a report issued by the Justice Department in August that found widespread problems, including unconstitutional policing.

Under the consent decree, the department will be required to create a special citizen task force to improve civilian oversight of the police department. It must also provide more officer supervision and training on de-escalation tactics and interactions with youth, protesters and people with mental illness.

If approved by a federal judge, the consent decree would be overseen by a federal monitor, who will work with the Department of Justice and the police department and city to determine solutions to problems outlined in the Justice Department's summer report. Those solutions could also affect staffing levels.

ywenger@baltsun.com

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger

twitter.com/RectorSun