What Baltimore's search for its next police chief could look like, experts say

Before Baltimore can launch a national search for its next police commissioner, city leaders must decide what they most need in a candidate, according to experts in the field.

It won’t be easy, they said, in part because Baltimore has so many problems and so many unique demands on its top cop.

The new commissioner will head a police department that is facing intense levels of violence, is under a federal consent decree mandating reforms, has a tarnished reputation among many residents, has weathered a series of scandals, and is woefully behind in technology.

“Do you want a change agent? Do you want someone who can stabilize? Do you want someone who is innovative? Do you want someone who is more of a traditionalist with a mastery of basic patrol tactics?” said Sheldon Greenberg, a professor in the Johns Hopkins University’s division of public safety leadership. “The city says to the search firm, ‘Here are the standards’ — or the needs, the desires, whatever you want to call them — ‘that create the basis for the search.’”

Where the city is in that process is unclear.

Former Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, a 30-year veteran of the department, resigned last week amid federal criminal tax charges and after just a few months on the job. Pugh appointed Deputy Commissioner Gary Tuggle as interim commissioner during the search for De Sousa’s permanent replacement. Tuggle has not said whether he wants the job permanently.

Pugh has said the search will consider internal and external candidates, but has provided no timeline for the search and has not responded to other questions about the format for the search or the cost.

“They’re still finalizing details of the search,” said James Bentley, a Pugh spokesman. “She doesn’t have anything to announce, but she will be announcing something shortly.”

Experts said that, generally, jurisdictions will contract with a search firm with experience in the field. The last time Baltimore conducted a national search for a commissioner, then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake hired the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington-based police policy think tank, to conduct the search in conjunction with a local panel of city officials, business and academic leaders and other consultants.

Greenberg, who previously worked for PERF, said hiring such a search firm is crucial, because of its connections in national law enforcement circles and knowledge of the dozen to two dozen top candidates across the country who are qualified to take the job and might want it.

“You’re paying them for their knowledge of the field and who’s out there, and that’s how you speed the process along,” he said.

The fact that Baltimore has a lot of requirements, on top of the baseline requirements in state and local laws — must be at least 30, must be a U.S. citizen, etc. — isn’t necessarily a problem, as candidate searches can be highly individualized, said Sarah Guy, a senior adviser for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which also conducts searches for cities.

The Baltimore Police Department has had 10 police commissioners since 1989. With Darryl De Sousa's resignation Tuesday, here's a look back at other top Baltimore cops through the years.

“It’s not really a cookie-cutter approach,” she said. “It’s really tailored to each jurisdiction and their needs.”

Sometimes cities draft their own list of requirements, and sometimes they open the discussion up to the community for broader input, Guy said. (In the past, Baltimore searches have been conducted behind closed doors.)

Guy said the police profession is changing rapidly, with new community policing methods, new technologies like body cameras, newer concepts of de-escalation and newer engagement practices in communities dealing with issues such as mental illness, addiction and homelessness.

But, she said, many of the top candidates — deputy commissioners in other big cities, chiefs in smaller towns, federal law enforcement officials looking to switch gears in their careers — are already engaged in those dynamics on a daily basis, and Baltimore will be able to find candidates who can land on their feet even under the intense scrutiny Baltimore faces with its consent decree.

“It’s going to be someone that has a good understanding, not just of the current challenges, but, ‘What are the solutions to those challenges?’ ‘Where does the field need to be going?’” she said. “It’s going to be someone who can look to the future.”

Christopher Dreisbach, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins who focuses on ethics in public leadership and until recently was an adviser to the Baltimore Police training academy, said that, with De Sousa’s resignation, city leaders should prioritize impeccable integrity among candidates.

“At this point, the slightest whiff of immorality is going to be especially noticeable,” Dreisbach said.

Jonathan Smith is a former chief of special litigation in the Justice Department's civil rights division who helped oversee police consent decrees under the Obama administration. He said the Justice and federal court officials overseeing Baltimore’s consent decree are no doubt keenly interested in the search for the next chief, and the city would be wise to seek their counsel through the appropriate channels — namely the independent monitor, who acts as an intermediary between the parties and U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, the ultimate authority in the reform case.

Despite the deal being just over a year old, the department is already on its third police chief during that time, counting Tuggle, and any new hire would be the fourth.

“I’m sure everybody is very frustrated,” Smith said. “What they’re trying to do with the consent decree is a very complicated thing, and you need stability in leadership to do it.”

Pugh and other city leaders also should be forthcoming with the public about the candidates, the selection process, and the skill sets that are being prioritized in the national search, Smith said — especially in light of the transparency requirements under the consent decree.

City officials should not “just bring somebody in without engaging the community” in the process, he said. And along the way, “they have to be out there saying, ‘This is what we know, this is what we don’t know, this is what we can tell you and this is what we can’t tell you, and this is when we’ll be able to tell you more.”

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun