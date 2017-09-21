Hearing concludes into conduct of Baltimore Chief Judge Nance

The Maryland judicial oversight panel has begun to deliberate on whether the chief judge of Baltimore’s Circuit Court should be disciplined on charges that his courtroom conduct was disparaging, unprofessional and bullying.

A four-day hearing in Annapolis for Judge Alfred Nance, 69, concluded Thursday with his attorney saying any recommendation to discipline the veteran judge would set a dangerous precedent.

“Every judge in this state is going to think, ‘I better be a sphinx; I better not say anything,’ ” William Brennan Jr. told the panel, “ ‘If I criticize a lawyer, that lawyer is going to file charges and I’m going to be brought up on charges.’

“It shifts the power from the court to lawyers,” Brennan said. Prosecutor Carol Crawford dismissed the suggestion as “pandering to hysteria.”

The attorneys debated whether Nance, a 20-year veteran of the bench, acted as a fair but no-nonsense judge — or mocked and berated a defense attorney, compromising the judicial process.

Members of the state Commission on Judicial Disabilities will decide whether to dismiss the charges or recommend discipline — anything from a reprimand to Nance’s removal from the bench. The Maryland Court of Appeals would make the final decision on any punishment.

Nance’s comments from the bench have raised eyebrows for years; he’s been the subject of disciplinary investigations at least two other times. The latest case supplied enough evidence for commission investigators to bring charges against Nance.

Prosecutors played hours of courtroom video from Nance’s cases during the hearing. They described a pattern of behavior by the judge that they said belittled those in his courtroom. The charges are based on his courtroom encounters with assistant public defender Deborah Levi, whom prosecutors said Nance dismissively referred to as “lady,” “mother hen” and “child.” They said Nance once told Levi to “shut up” and threatened to throw her in jail. She filed a complaint against Nance with the commission.

Levi has declined to comment on the case. She was not at the proceedings Thursday.

State laws require judges to maintain fairness and decorum and conduct themselves in a manner that promotes confidence in the courts.

Still, retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Joseph Murphy Jr. told the panel judges have broad authority to maintain order in the courtroom.

“It’s certainly appropriate for a judge to intervene if a judge thinks that is necessary,” Murphy said Thursday. “It’s a discretionary call with the judge.”

Brennan brought forth three attorneys Thursday who told the commission Nance was stern but fair.

“My client has been treated with the utmost respect. I’ve been treated with the utmost respect,” said Jane McGough, an assistant public defender in Baltimore.

“The better judges are stricter in the courtroom,” said Margaret Mead, a private defense attorney in Baltimore. “Baltimore City is a very different animal. Sometimes it’s like a jungle.”

Attorney Michael Lawlor acknowledged that other attorneys sometimes referred to his appearance in court as disheveled. During trial one day, Nance gave him collar stays for his wrinkled shirt, Lawlor said.

Nance has built a reputation as a demanding judge, one with little tolerance for those who arrive to court late, unprepared or casually dressed. He routinely distributes a two-page list of courtroom rules to attorneys. One rule states: “Stand when addressing the court. In other words, when your mouth is moving, be on your feet.”

Nance served as a public defender and private attorney before joining the bench in 1998. He is less than one year from his 70th birthday, the age at which judges are required to retire.

In 2001, he received a public reprimand after female prosecutors complained that he had an explosive temper and commented on their appearance. The commission found he had demeaned women in court and chambers and been "rude" and "hostile" to attorneys in a medical malpractice case.

Brennan has argued that Nance is simply an “old-school” judge with high standards for courtroom attorneys.

“A judge is not a king, not a queen, not a god,” prosecutor Crawford told the panel. “It’s preposterous that because a judge is from a certain generation or viewpoint, it somehow excuses their conduct.”

She quoted 19th-century essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson in her closing arguments: “‘Men are respectable only as they respect.” She added, “Every one of us would do well to remember that, especially Judge Nance.”

The commission members said they would deliberate on the arguments Thursday evening and Friday. The attorneys have 10 days to submit additional information to them. The members did not say when they expected to make a decision.

