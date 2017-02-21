Baltimore's Mulberry Street sewer work expected to be finished in March

The Baltimore Department of Public Works said Tuesday that Mulberry Street corridor work is expected to be done and the road reopened in early March.

There's one more street closure before then: West Mulberry Street will be closed for a week between Howard Street and Park Avenue, the department said.

Workers will install a cured-in-place lining into a 72-inch sewer pipe, which will help prevent further collapses. The Mulberry Street closure will begin before Friday morning's rush hour and last about a week.

Another part of Mulberry Street has been closed since July after a massive sinkhole opened up between Paca and Greene streets.

"Since early last year, a series of infrastructure failures impacted portions of downtown Baltimore," DPW officials said in a statement. "When examining the collapses, DPW engineers decided to use these problems as an opportunity to secure long-term sewer infrastructure improvements to more than a mile of a major sewer collection main under the city."

Other sewer work on Charles Street is expected to be complete in mid-March and work on Cathedral Street complete by mid-April.

