Mulberry Street in Baltimore reopens after street collapse

The 500 block of Mulberry Street near Lexington Market, closed since the street collapsed last July, has finally reopened, the Baltimore Department of Public Works said Tuesday.

A leak in an 8-inch water pipe feeding a single property on Mulberry caused a 30-foot-deep sinkhole to open up between Greene and Paca streets. At one point, a city worker was injured when he fell into the sinkhole.

The department said it used the sinkhole as an opportunity to do more long-term improvements on more than a mile of the city's principal sewer main.

Some paving work remains and there may be occasional lane shifts, the department said, but the road is now open to traffic again.

Other sewer work on Cathedral Street should be complete by the end of April, the department said.

