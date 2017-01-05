Two top officials gone from Baltimore State's Attorney's Office

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office lost both its chief of administration and chief spokesperson Wednesday.

In an email to staff Thursday morning that was obtained by The Sun, State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said both positions, which are "vital to our organization's steadfast commitment to ensuring public trust and public safety," were open.

On Wednesday night, spokeswoman Rochelle Ritchie e-mailed members of the media saying she had resigned.

The former WJZ-TV reporter later posted a statement on Twitter that read: "I am thrilled to start a new chapter in my life where my 12 years of media experience will be appreciated and where I will be under respectable and seasoned leadership."

The circumstances of the departure of Steward Beckham, the chief of administration, were not clear. The office did not respond to questions about Beckham.

Beckham oversaw the office's personnel management and had previously worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Both Ritchie and Beckham have been with the State's Attorney's Office since Mosby's administration took over in 2015. Beckham's annual salary was $127,500; Ricthie's salary was $103,000.

Their departures follow the recent exit of another top member of Mosby's team. Tammy Brown, who was chief of external affairs and Ritchie's boss, left last month. Another member of her team, De'Von Brown, who took pictures and produced promotional videos for the office, also left.

The office has also dealt with dozens of courtroom prosecutors leaving over the past two years.

In a tweet posted Wednesday night that has since been deleted, Mosby posted a horoscope that read, "An Aquarius usually has no patience for people with tiny minds."

She wrote in her email to staff: "As we work through recent personnel changes, I ask that you all remain focused on our pursuit or justice for the victims and witnesses of crime in Baltimore and continue your tireless efforts to realize a safer city."

