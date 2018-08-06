One man killed, another injured in Monday morning shootings

One man died and another was critically injured in two separate shootings Monday morning in the city, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The shootings came after Baltimore’s third Ceasefire weekend of the year, when organizers promoted peace across the city. Four people were injured and one died in weekend shootings, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Wilkens Avenue and Smallwood Street in Southwest Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood. While officers were canvassing the neighborhood, police received a call for a shooting in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street.

There, officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, according to police. An initial investigation revealed the man was in the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue when a shooter began firing into a crowd, and the victim fled to Bentalou Street before calling police, according to the department.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating the case, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Later Monday morning, at about 9:30 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of Jefferson Street in East Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood for a report of a shooting. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police did not immediately identify the victim.

Police are urging anyone with information about his shooting to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, text tips to 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers.

