Baltimore police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

City police on Wednesday were searching Herring Run Park in Northeast Baltimore for a 20-year-old woman who went missing under "suspicious circumstances."

Tonja Deshaun Chadwick was last seen in the 3400 block of Mayfield Ave. in Belair-Edison on Saturday. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Chadwick was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, pink T-shirt and blue jeans. She has also been described as having an indentation on her forehead. She is described as 5 feet 2 and 105 pounds.

Police said Chadwick is missing under suspicious circumstances, but did not provide additional information.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact homicide Detective Frank Miller at 410-396-2100 or send tips to Metro Crime Stoppers 1-877-7LOCKUP or text a tip line 443-902-4824.

