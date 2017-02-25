Woman holds out hope missing daughter, granddaughter will return home

Margaret Tucker continues to hold out hope that her daughter and eldest granddaughter will return home safe after they were reported missing earlier this month.

"I hope they are alive and unharmed if that's possible," Tucker said of her daughter, Joanna Clark, 33, and her granddaughter, Nicole, 15. They were last seen Feb. 4 at their home in the 2800 block of Round Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore.

Joanna Clark left behind six other children between the ages of 2 and 10, and had never left her children for an extended period of time, police said. They said it was also unusual for her daughter not to post on social media, which has stopped since Feb. 4.

"We are still asking anyone with information to give us a call," said police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert on Friday.

Police do not have any persons of interest or suspects in the disappearance. They do not believe there is any connection with other recent missing persons cases in the region.

Tucker said her daughter was a devoted mother who raised the children while working on the line at the Goetze's Candy Company in East Baltimore.

"She is the most beautifulest person. She is an awesome mother," Tucker said.

She said the last few weeks have been agonizing, waiting for any information about her daughter and granddaughter.

"Two people don't just show up missing. They don't just disappear," Tucker said. She said her daughter and her children moved into an apartment on Round Road about a year ago, where she was last seen.

Court records show that the father of the six youngest children lived at the apartment with Clark but that she filed a peace order against him in September, prohibiting him from returning. He could not be reached for comment.

Tucker said her other grandchildren are in a safe location. She said she is struggling to find a place to stay after recently moving out of Baltimore. Since her daughter and granddaughter have gone missing, she said she has been staying with friends until she can find permanent housing.

Police do not have "any overt signs of a crime," police spokesman T.J. Smith said previously, but "do have suspicions that foul play could be involved."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.