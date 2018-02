A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in West Baltimore has been found, according to Baltimore Police.

The girl was located in Baltimore County, police said.

Police had asked for the public’s help in locating Dominique Vass, who they said had last been seen Thursday on the 1600 block of North Fulton Avenue in Sandtown-Winchester.

The girls’ family and friends were concerned about her well-being, police said.

