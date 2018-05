A man died after he was hit by a train at the Mondawmin Metro Subway Station on Friday night, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

MTA spokesman Paul Shepard said a man jumped onto the tracks in front of a moving metro train at the Mondawmin station at about 11:30 p.m. Shepard said in an email the incident may have been a suicide.

The man has not yet been identified, and the incident is under investigation by MTA police, Shepard said.

