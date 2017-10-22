Woman, 69, dies after house fire in Medfield

A 69-year-old woman died of injuries suffered in a house fire in Medfield early Sunday, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

The woman, whose name was not released Sunday, was found unconscious about 2:30 a.m. on the second floor of the home in the 4400 block of Clydesdale Ave., said Fire Chief Roman Clark, a department spokesman. The victim suffered burns to her face and chest, he said.

Smoke was coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived, Clark said, although the exact origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

“The victim was unresponsive,” he said. “We removed the victim from the dwelling. En route to the hospital, the paramedics were able to get back a pulse and bring the victim back, however later, around 6 a.m., ... the victim did succumb to the injuries.”

Next-door neighbors said they were related to the woman but declined to be interviewed, asking for privacy as they notified all other relatives.

No one else was injured in the fire. The Fire Department is investigating whether the home had working smoke alarms, Clark said.

