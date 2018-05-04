Chair of Baltimore police oversight panel clashed with officer during traffic stop after consent decree hearing

During a tense traffic stop in East Baltimore last month, the chair of a panel appointed to improve civilian oversight of the police force under the city’s consent decree refused at least 60 requests for his license and registration as he argued the stop was unlawful.

The incident, captured on police body-camera footage obtained by The Baltimore Sun through a Public Information Act request this week, drew at least four officers to the 200 block of Aisquith St. on the afternoon of April 13 — not long after Marvin McKenstry, the Civilian Oversight Task Force chair, had left a downtown hearing on the consent decree in U.S. District Court.

During the encounter, McKenstry repeatedly asked fellow oversight panel member Danielle Kushner, whom he had just dropped off on the block, to “call Ed,” and later addressed someone he spoke to on the phone in the midst of the traffic stop as “Colonel.”

Police spokesman T.J. Smith confirmed McKenstry reached out during the stop to Inspector General Ed Jackson, a former colonel who served on the oversight panel with McKenstry and Kushner before rejoining the police department in February to oversee its Office of Constitutional and Impartial Policing.

Smith said McKenstry’s outreach to Jackson “didn’t have any bearing on the outcome of the traffic stop,” during which McKenstry was given five citations totaling $500 in fines.

Those citations did not show up in online court records this week, but Smith said he was not aware of them being dropped. Thomas Wenz, a judiciary spokesman, said the court receives hand-written traffic citations from police in batches, and those related to McKenstry’s April 13 stop may not have been received yet.

McKenstry, an associate minister at the Victory House of Worship Church in West Baltimore appointed to the oversight panel by Mayor Catherine Pugh, said the traffic stop was “a misunderstanding that’s been resolved.”

He declined to explain how it had been resolved, or to comment on the circumstances surrounding the stop and his interactions with the sergeant who pulled him over.

“My focus is on the task force and completing that work for the city of Baltimore,” McKenstry said.

Kushner did not respond to a request for comment.

The task force voted in March to approve a set of core “principles” envisioning a vastly expanded role for community members, including full investigative and subpoena powers for a still-undefined civilian oversight body and civilian input into police policy and budget decisions. It is now gathering community input before submitting its recommendations, which are due by late June.

As the footage from Sgt. Terrence McGowan’s body-camera begins, there is no sound, and McGowan, seated in the driver’s seat of a patrol vehicle, can be seen gesturing with his hand to McKenstry, who was stopped ahead of him.

“He was stopped in the middle of the roadway with his flashers on … That’s why I pulled him over. I actually hit the air horn several times,” McGowan later explained to another officer on the scene.

“Impeding?” the other officer asked.

“Yeah,” McGowan said. “And waved for him to move forward, and he shook his head no and waved his hand out the window and told me to go around him. So I hit the horn again. He wouldn’t go. Then she got out of the car, and I pulled him over, and it went downhill from there.”

The stop lasted more than 50 minutes, with McGowan asking McKenstry for his license and registration over and over again, and McKenstry getting out of his vehicle, putting his hands on the roof and telling McGowan that he would have to arrest him.

At one point, another officer on the scene interjected: “You're making this a bigger issue than it has to be. All you have to do is show your license,” he says.

"It doesn't have to be an issue at all, because I don't have to be unlawfully stopped by a sergeant in the Baltimore City Police Department after leaving Judge Bredar's courtroom. I don't have to do that,” McKenstry says, referring to the consent decree hearing before U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar.

“License and registration sir. It’s not an unlawful stop,” McGowan responds.

“You can't stop in the middle of the roadway,” the second officer says.

McKenstry repeatedly argues that his stopping in the street with his flashers on for Kushner to get out was not a reason for him to be pulled over. McGowan repeatedly says it was. And McKenstry repeatedly refuses to provide his license and registration and tells McGowan he would have to arrest him.

After one “license and registration” request, McKenstry says, “Or what?”

“Or you will be subject to arrest,” McGowan says.

“I asked you to go ahead and do that, so why haven't you done it?” McKenstry responds, getting louder.

“Because I think that you’re letting your emotion get the better of you sir,” McGowan responds.

“There's no emotion. I sat in my car and spoke calmly to you. I was minding my business,” McKenstry says.

“What you fail to realize, sir, is you don’t need to go to Central Booking for this sir,” McGowan says. “Provide me with your license and registration.”

It is after McGowan’s 60th request for McKenstry’s license and registration that McKenstry hands over his license and admits to McGowan that he doesn’t have his registration. McGowan then goes back to his vehicle to begin writing McKenstry several tickets.

“All this drama for being double parked,” McGowan says.

McGowan talks freely with another officer while in his car. “I gave him two chances to drive off. And then when I did conduct the traffic stop, I gave him multiple chances just to give me his license and registration so that he could have a contact receipt and that I could advise him of the offense that he committed and he could leave. He didn’t want to do any of that. He wants to instigate a problem,” McGowan says.

He then notes that he had heard McKenstry “screaming about” McGowan having “no idea who I am.”

“That's right,” McGowan says. “That actually goes in my favor, because that proves that I treat everybody the same. I have no idea who he is. Doesn't matter who he is."

McGowan writes McKenstry a $60 ticket for stopping in the middle of the street, a $50 ticket for refusing to give him his license, a $50 ticket for not having his registration, and a $290 ticket for “willfully disobeying a lawful order.”

When McKenstry refuses to sign those tickets, McGowan writes him another $50 fine for that.

“He’s never going to admit it, but he’s going to get home at some point and realize that this was all foolishness, when all he had to do was provide his license and registration. And if he disagrees, and believes that he’s been stopped unlawfully, that’s why we have a court system. He can go to court with his tickets and request to be heard by the judge,” McGowan says to another officer, back in his car.