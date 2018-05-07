Chair of Baltimore police oversight panel to resign after body-camera footage captures tense traffic stop

The chairman of the panel tasked with approving civilian oversight of the Baltimore Police Department has resigned from that position after an article that appeared in The Baltimore Sun showed him clashing with a police officer during a tense traffic stop last month.

Marvin McKenstry will resign as chair of the Community Oversight Task Force, and Ray Kelly will take his place, according to the group’s Facebook post.

McKenstry will remain on the nine-member panel, which was established under the city’s consent decree with the Justice Department to assess and recommend improvements to civilian oversight of the city police force. McKenstry, a local pastor, was appointed by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The announcement came in response to a Baltimore Sun article about an incident last month in which McKenstry was stopped by police and refused at least 60 requests for his license and registration. The group called the stop a “teachable moment.”

The encounter was captured on police body-camera footage obtained by The Baltimore Sun through a Public Information Act request.

