What to do when you're stuck on a MARC train for hours? Pull out a trombone.

As a train full of MARC passengers headed northbound toward Baltimore waited for hours for their train to move, one of them decided to put the time to good use.

He pulled out a trombone.

Train 448, scheduled to arrive in Baltimore at 9 p.m., instead sat in a tunnel near Penn Station for nearly two hours Monday night — and several cars were evacuated because of a a diesel odor, according to people on board. The train finally pulled into the station around 11 p.m.

On Twitter, the Maryland Transit Administration attributed the delay to “signal issues.”

An MTA spokesman attributed the delay to a mechanical problem Monday night. The agency did not respond to a follow-up request for more information Tuesday morning.

The commuter trains saw significant delays over the course of the rainy summer, and while they’ve generally improved in the fall, some problems have lingered.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.

