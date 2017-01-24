Katie Malone released from hospital after tragic Baltimore fire

A mother has been released from the hospital just over a week after she suffered serious injuries in a fire that killed six of her nine children in the family's Northeast Baltimore home.

Katie Malone posted on Facebook this week that she had been released from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she had been since the Jan. 12 fire at the family's home in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue.

"I have been released from the hospital and am so thankful to the staff at Hopkins Bayview for the care and support I and my family have received," Malone said.

Fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said Tuesday Malone was released from the hospital on Friday.

Malone also wrote the that the family is now preparing funeral arrangements for her six children.

"Now, we must plan a farewell that is frankly impossible to fathom," she said.

Six of Malone's children, Bridgette Anna, 11; Amelia Susan, 10; Amanda Claire, 3; Zoe Juliet, 3; William Francis IV, 2; and Daniel George, 9 months, died in the blaze.

Malone's husband, Bill Malone, was not at home at the time of the fire.

Three of their children. Jane, 4, Jack, 5, and Erin, 8, who helped save her younger siblings, were previously released from the hospital.

In her post, Malone also expressed gratitude for the "love and support" she and her family has received. A number of fundraisers from local businesses, schools and parishes have been collecting money for the family. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $300,000.

Adams said the cause is still under investigation.

