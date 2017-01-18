Katie Malone listed in good condition, asks community to honor her six children killed in last week's fire.

Katie Malone, who lost six children after her Springwood Avenue home caught fire last week, is now listed in good condition, the fire department said Wednesday morning.

Malone, 40, had been in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center since the blaze Thursday.

Malone recently wrote about her children on Facebook, asking for friends and family to honor them in different ways, and described how the family would persevere.

"In time we will all be doing better," she wrote.

Six of her children, Bridgette Anna Malone, 11; Amelia Susan Malone, age 10; Amanda Claire Malone, 3; Zoe Juliet Malone, age 3; William Francis Malone IV, age 2; Daniel George Malone, aged 9 months, all died in the blaze on Thursday.

Six children were found dead after a fiery house collapse that injured four other family members who escaped from the home in Northeast Baltimore's Cedmont neighborhood Thursday morning, the city Fire Department said.

Two of her children, 4-year-old Jane Malone and 5-year-old Jack Malone, were released from the hospital Tuesday. Her 8-year-old daughter Erin was released from the hospital Thursday.

Malone's husband was not at home at the time of the blaze.

Flames spread through the family's home in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. A cause has not yet been determined.

The three surviving children have been staying with grandparents in Gwynn Oak. A woman who answered at the home Tuesday afternoon declined to comment.

Malone's Facebook post was shared on the Institute of Notre Dame's Class of 1992 Facebook page Tuesday night. Malone is a 1994 graduate.

In her post, Malone also asked for those to remember each of her children in different ways.

"For Bridgette, its as simple as making art. Sing a Hamilton tune. Or Rent," she said of her eldest, a sixth-grader at City Neighbors Charter School.

For Amelia, a fourth-grader at the school, she said, "speak out against injustice: women's rights, animal rights, bullying. And read. Copiously."

For my twins Amanda and Zoe, she said, "sit down with your best friend, or worst enemy and figure something out. Solve a problem."

Her son two-year-old Billy, she said, "Be helpful. Be very very helpful."

Her youngest, Daniel, said asked that readers "smile and laugh. Demand to be noticed if the world is passing you by."

She also spoke of "brave little Erin," who woke her up, and rescued Jack and Jane from the house. "She is a spunky super brave little soul," Malone said.

As for her own condition, Malone said a breathing tube had been removed, but that she was coughing up blood.

"Honestly I have no idea when I will be able to leave," she wrote.

She also thanked others who have offered support to the family. A GoFundMe page, created by Jennifer Ward, an in-law, has raised nearly $300,000 for the family. Several businesses started fundraisers for the family, several parishes and schools have been taking collections.

Malone said in time the family will persevere. She likened them to Hercules Mulligan, a soldier and spy during the American Revolution and was a character in the musical "Hamilton."

"When you knock us down, we just get the hell back up again," Malone wrote.

Baltimore Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger contributed to this story.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5