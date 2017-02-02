Trust created to help pay expenses for Malone family, who lost six children in house fire

A trust fund has been created to help pay medical, housing and other expenses for the Malone family who lost six children in a Northeast Baltimore house fire last month, according to a family representative.

A number of fundraisers have been dedicated to the family, whose home on 4200 block of Springwood Ave. burned on Jan. 12, killing six young children, and sending three others to the hospital, along with their mother, Katie Malone.

Malone, 40, and three of her children Erin, 8, Jane, 4, and Jack, 5, have all returned home after treatment.

Six of Malone's children, Bridgette Anna, 11; Amelia Susan, 10; Amanda Claire, 3; Zoe Juliet, 3; William Francis IV, 2; and Daniel George, 9 months, died in the blaze. Malone's husband, Bill Malone, was not at home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The family has declined interviews, but Malone has shared updates on her Facebook page, thanking donors for their support.

"I truly want to thank everyone for their support. From the top of my head to the tip of my toes, thank you," Katie Malone wrote in a recent post.

A Go Fund Me page, continues to raise money, and is now at more than $350,000.

The recently created trust will be managed by Morgan Stanley, said the family representative who organizes the Love for the Malones Facebook page, a clearinghouse for fund-raisers and family updates. Those wanting to contribute to the Trust can mail a check to: The Malone Family Trust, c/o The Jeffrey Group at Morgan Stanley, 650 S Exeter St., Suite 1100 Baltimore, MD 21202.

Ascension Church is also collecting money for the family at Ascension Church, 4603 Poplar Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21227. "Malone Family" should be put in the memo line of the check.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5