After three months, cause of Malone fire in Baltimore 'undetermined'

Despite more than three months of work, Baltimore fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the fire that killed six children in Northeast Baltimore in January, the Fire Department said Thursday.

An eight-year-old girl helped her mother, Katie Malone, pull her two younger brothers out of the burning home in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue before daybreak on Jan. 12. The fire rapidly consumed the home, which collapsed before her six other siblings could be rescued.

The deceased were Bridgette A. Malone, 11; Amelia S. Malone, 10; twins Zoe J. and Amanda C. Malone, 3; William "Billy" F. Malone IV, 2; and Daniel G. Malone, 8 months. Their mother, Katie Malone, a special assistant to U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, and her other three children were injured in the blaze. Their father, Bill Malone, had been at his job at Domino's Pizza in Cockeysville when the fire broke out, he said.

Fire Chief Niles Ford, who arrived on the scene in January to find three of his firefighters on their knees in the front yard, sent his heartfelt condolences to the Malone family.

"This was an overwhelming incident and a huge loss for the Malone family, the City of Baltimore and to the members of the Baltimore City Fire Department," Ford said.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

Six children were found dead after a fiery house collapse that injured four other family members who escaped from the home in Northeast Baltimore's Cedmont neighborhood Thursday morning, the city Fire Department said.

@cmcampbell6