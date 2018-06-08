Baltimore's historic Loudon Park cemetery affected by flooding after recent storms

Through the water’s surface appear clusters of headstones, bearing names of some of Baltimore’s well-heeled families. A train rushes by the watery necropolis.

Recent storms that wreaked havoc in Catonsville and Ellicott City also left a section of Southwest Baltimore’s Loudon Park cemetery underwater.

“Of course we don’t have no control over the weather,” said Derek Rivers, the cemetery’s head groundskeeper, sitting atop a lawnmower. “That’s God’s work.”

Staff with the cemetery’s office declined to comment on the matter, referring questions about the flooding to Amtrak, which they say is responsible for the poor drainage in the area and is now in the process of pumping out the stagnant water. An Amtrak spokeswoman confirmed that the railroad is cooperating with efforts to fix the problem.

But family members with loved ones buried at Loudon Park say this isn’t the first time the area has flooded – and they’re growing weary of the finger-pointing.

“I’ve been been complaining 15 years” about flooding in the cemetery, said John Bradds of Baltimore. Years ago, he said, the flooding was so severe that bodies were exposed. Although his family members are buried elsewhere in the cemetery, he’s concerned about the historic section because “it’s not right to treat somebody like that, even if they’re not livin’,” he said.

“Something’s gotta be done,” he said. “It’s a sorry lookin’ sight out there.”

Flooding has been a recurring problem for cemeteries in Maryland and across the nation. Extensive rainfalls on saturated soil can cause air-filled caskets to pop up from the ground, as one did in a historic Annapolis cemetery in June 2015. Rainwaters flowed into the Asbury Broadneck United Methodist Church cemetery, flooding over graves and tombs.

After a 2011 tropical storm hit a rural cemetery in Rochester, Vt., “coffins and bodies were just popping out and landing in trees,” said Josh Slocum, executive director of the nonprofit Funeral Consumers Alliance. “It certainly looked awful.”

Slocum said floods may show that changing weather patterns “are going to affect cemeteries as well as the living.”

Loudon Park cemetery, which opened in 1853, was long considered one of the city’s premier burial grounds. Somewhere here lie H.L. Mencken, the Evening Sun columnist known as the "Sage of Baltimore,” and Mary Pickersgill, who made the flag that inspired the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

The cemetery covers so much land that it once maintained its own streetcar system to ferry lot holders around, in an era when families often picnicked and played on cemetery grounds.

On a recent visit, there was detritus and toppled tombstones left by the draining water. Geese tiptoed into the pond, ignoring the smell of rot and stagnant water.

“That is definitely bodies,” said Rivers. “I don’t want to be disrespectful, but it’s a very distinct odor.” He’d never smelled it before he began working at the cemetery, a job that he loves for the peace and quiet it provides. However, he said, he strips off his work clothes every night before he enters his house.

Rivers said the employees at Loudon Park work hard to keep the place in pristine shape, and it pains them to see the dead underwater like this. “Even though they’re deceased, they have rights, too,” he said.

CAPTION Two 1804s-era stone buildings in Woodberry are slated to be demolished to make way for a small apartment complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Two 1804s-era stone buildings in Woodberry are slated to be demolished to make way for a small apartment complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Rodney Smith Jr. is traveling to all 50 states to mow lawns for the elderly, disabled, vets, and single moms as well as encouraging young people to help others through lawn care. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Rodney Smith Jr. is traveling to all 50 states to mow lawns for the elderly, disabled, vets, and single moms as well as encouraging young people to help others through lawn care. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video)

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik