Lime scooters to launch in Baltimore on Saturday: Wear a helmet

More motorized scooters will join the city streets this weekend as Lime launches the first vehicles of its Baltimore fleet.

Lime scooters will become available early Saturday morning in Baltimore, German Vigil, a spokesman for the Baltimore Department of Transportation, said. The scooters are part of a pilot program that will employ motorized scooters from Bird and Lime, as well as Lime bikes, to replace the city’s troubled bike share.

It’s unclear exactly how many Lime scooters will launch this weekend. Ultimately, Bird and Lime could deploy up to 2,000 scooters and 1,000 bikes across the city.

Baltimore will phase in Lime bikes after the scooters launch, Vigil said. In a statement, Michelle Pourciau, director of the city’s department of transportation, said she was excited about the launch, which she said furthers her goal of bringing “a safe and sustainable multimodal transportation system to Baltimore.”

Lime-S scooters cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute of riding.

New riders can use the code “LIMEBALTIMORE” for $3 worth of ride credit to test the scooters out.

Lime, which launched in June last year, is the largest shared bike and scooter provider in the United States, according to the company.

Scooters are enabled with GPS and 3G, allowing riders to find, unlock and pick up a nearby vehicle using their smartphone. Vehicles can be parked by the street curb or at a bike rack.

Riders must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license and wear a helmet.

More safety information can be found in the app.

