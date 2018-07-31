One-block stretch of Light Street in downtown Baltimore will close from Wednesday evening to Monday morning

The one-block stretch of Light Street between Redwood and Baltimore streets will be closed from Wednesday evening to Monday morning, “significantly” impacting traffic as a tower crane is removed from the area, the Department of Transportation said.

The block will be closed to traffic from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to about 5 a.m. Monday. Construction of a building in the central business district is almost done, and so a crane that was used to construct the building is being disassembled and removed.

Drivers will be redirected west on Fayette Street and then south on Hopkins Place/Sharp Street to West Conway Street.

The Department of Transportation said drivers who are heading to destinations outside of downtown should bypass the area altogether. It also recommended that motorists plan ahead and budget more travel time during the closure.

