Pedestrian fatally struck by light rail in downtown Baltimore, officials say

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a light rail train in downtown Thursday morning, authorities said.

Medics responded after 8:30 a.m. to Howard and Clay streets for a report of a pedestrian struck, fire department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said.

A Maryland Transit Administration spokeswoman said the victim died. She said an investigation is underway.

A notice was posted to the MTA website that said service between North Avenue and Camden Yards is temporarily suspended due to “police and emergency personnel activity.”

Shuttle bus service is available to accommodate passengers between these stations, the agency said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

