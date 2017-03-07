Third person dies after fire at a Northwest Baltimore assisted living facility

A third person has died after Friday's fire at the Kozy Kottage assisted living facility in Northwest Baltimore, the city fire department said Tuesday.

Seven people were inside the home in the 2800 block of Lawina Road in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when a one-alarm blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters rescued seven people, six of which were on the first floor and one from the second floor. Six were taken to area hospitals in critical condition and one person refused treatment. Two of the occupants were previously pronounced dead on Friday.

Fire officials have not released identities of the victims, but Jamie McHenry, 26, said her 47-year-old father, James McHenry-Bey, was killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

There have been 12 fire fatalities in the city so far this year, including six children who died when their home in the 4200 block of Springwood Ave. in Northeast Baltimore caught fire on January 12. Three other children, and their mother, Katie Malone, managed to escape the home and survived.

Nearly two months later, a fire department spokeswoman said the department continues to investigate a cause in that fire.

