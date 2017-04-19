54 remain in Red Cross shelter after Easter Sunday fire in Baltimore

Fifty-four residents of a Baltimore apartment building remain in a Red Cross shelter after an Easter Sunday fire, officials said Wednesday.

The two-alarm occurred Sunday afternoon at the Lanvale Towers in the 1300 block of E. Lanvale Street, sending heavy black smoke high into the sky. Fire crews needed about an hour to bring the fire under control, according to a Baltimore Fire spokeswoman.

No injuries were reported.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said the apartment building has been temporarily condemned. She had no time line for when residents might be able to move back in. Initially, 170 residents were reported as displaced. The Red Cross is providing resources and opened a shelter for those who are without a home following the fire.

"We would like to thank to all the volunteers and staff volunteering for 12 hour shifts and giving their time to help those in our community displaced from the Easter Sunday fire and for those volunteers that will continue to help in the days ahead," Scott Salemme, the Regional Chief Executive Officer with the Red Cross, said in a statement.