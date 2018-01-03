Chlorine gas leak, water main break near Lake Ashburton in Northwest Baltimore

A chlorine pumping station near Lake Ashburton in Northwest Baltimore leaked chlorine gas early Wednesday, while a separate broken water main across Longwood Street coated a sidewalk with ice, requiring water to be shut off in the area for about 70 customers.

The city Department of Public Works initially reported that the broken water main was leaking freshly chlorinated water — and attributed the chlorine smell in the area to the water leak — before clarifying that a separate gas leak had taken place.

“As it turns out, the water main break and the gas problem seemed linked by proximity and timing but they are unrelated events,” Department of Public Works spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said.

The gas leak, caused by a broken vacuum regulator at the pumping station, was discovered about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday and contained in about an hour and 15 minutes, Raymond said. It’s unclear how much chlorine leaked or whether it went into the lake in Hanlon Park, at Liberty Heights Avenue and North Hilton Street.

A collapsed sidewalk in the 2700 block of Longwood Street, where the water main break was discovered around the same time, was cordoned off Wednesday. The cause of the water main break has not been identified, Raymond said.

Cynthia Dorsey, 56, who lives on the block, said she first noticed water from the broken main running down the street Tuesday afternoon.

“They were talking about one on the news last night, but that wasn’t in this area,” Dorsey said. “But when we went to the store, we seen the water going down the hill.”

When Dorsey noticed her water had been shut off around midnight, she said, she called her landlord, who told her the whole block’s water was out.

It’s one of nearly three dozen water main breaks in the city and Baltimore County that public works crews were responding to during a frigid first week of the year, officials said.

The city is ordering all public works crews to work 12-hour shifts and calling in contractors to repair the slew of water main breaks.

