Former City Springs tutor sentenced to 90 days in jail for injuring 7-year-old student

A former City Springs Elementary School tutor will spend the next three months in jail after pleading guilty to slamming a 7-year-old student's head into a wall.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Charles J. Peters said Timothy Randall Korr, 26, committed "a monstrous act" and sentenced him to 10 years with all but 90 days suspended at a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Many members of the school's staff packed the courtroom to show their support for Korr.

Korr entered an Alford plea on one count of second-degree child abuse after surveillance video captured him shoving the child's head into a cinderblock wall at the Southeast Baltimore school on Nov. 28.

In an Alford plea, defendants maintain their innocence but acknowledge that the state has enough evidence for a conviction.

After Korr was charged, he was fired by the Baltimore Curriculum Project, the school's charter operator.

After Wednesday's hearing concluded, Korr wiped his face, pushing away his glasses, while some staff members who wore purple shirts with the school name cried, and some held hands.

The boy's mother, Lateekqua Jackson, who sat alone in the second row, held her head down and also cried.

"It don't change nothing," she said after the hearing. She said the sentence wasn't enough. The state's attorney's office sought a five-year sentence while the defense sought a suspended sentence.

Jackson said no one at the school has shown any sympathy to her family.

Korr's attorney, Kurt Nachtman, told the judge that 42 people submitted letters on his behalf, including teachers and parents at the school.

Jackson's son, a skinny boy with short hair, appeared briefly. The judge asked him to step forward, but he wouldn't until his mother walked with him to stand next to prosecutor Anne Leitess.

Leitess, who heads the state's attorney's office special victims unit, asked the boy his name, but he didn't respond.

His mother said he has been extremely timid and reserved since the incident. "He's always like that," and is no longer the outgoing child, Jackson said in an interview.

In her letter to the court, which Leitess read at the hearing, Jackson described her son's injuries, including a concussion, "developmental delays" and nightmares.

Korr spoke at the hearing, beginning with an apology to Jackson and her son. He stated several times that he never intended to injure the child. He told the judge he had been told by two students that the boy had a gun, and he was trying to carry him the the principal's office.

Leitess said a plastic cap gun was later recovered.

Korr said he attempted to turn the child so he could see to walk down the stairs and did not know how the child was injured.

But Peters questioned his account, asking if Korr saw the video, and said, "You've got to be horrified?"

"I know it didn't look good," Korr said.

Later in the exchange, he said to the judge, "I honestly was trying to do my job in protecting the students."

